Commission: Protecting religious freedom can help prevent genocide

September 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Commission on International Religious Freedom has published a report exploring the relationship between religious freedom violations and acts of genocide.

“Promoting religious freedom is a crucial tool in preventing atrocities, including genocide, and rebuilding societies in their aftermath,” the commission concluded. “Countries with dismal religious freedom records are often at risk for mass atrocities, presenting some of the greatest national security challenges to the United States.”

