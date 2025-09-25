Catholic World News

Leading Italian prelates appeal for peace in Holy Land

September 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on CEI (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The permanent council of the Italian Episcopal Conference issued an appeal for peace in the Holy Land.

“We strongly demand that all forms of unacceptable violence against an entire people in Gaza cease and that the hostages be released,” the prelates stated on September 24. “International humanitarian law must be respected, putting an end to the forced exile of the Palestinian population, attacked by the offensive of the Israeli army and pressured by Hamas.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!