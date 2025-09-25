Peruvian prelate resigns at 51 following Vatican investigation
September 25, 2025
Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Bishop Ciro Quispe López, a 51-year-old Peruvian bishop who has led the Territorial Prelature of Juli since 2018.
In 2024, Bishop Quispe was accused of affairs with multiple women, as well as embezzlement; the accusations led to a Vatican investigation.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Further information:
- Resignations and Appointments, 24.09.2025 (Vatican Press Office)
- Vatican to investigate claims that Peru bishop had affairs with multiple women (Crux, 7/22/24)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!