Peruvian prelate resigns at 51 following Vatican investigation

September 25, 2025

Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Bishop Ciro Quispe López, a 51-year-old Peruvian bishop who has led the Territorial Prelature of Juli since 2018.

In 2024, Bishop Quispe was accused of affairs with multiple women, as well as embezzlement; the accusations led to a Vatican investigation.

 

