Catholic World News

Pope Leo expresses ‘profound closeness’ to Palestinian people in Gaza, renews peace appeal

September 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his September 24 general audience, Pope Leo XIV expressed his “profound closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and to survive in unacceptable conditions, forcibly displaced—once again—from their own lands.”

“Before God Almighty, who commanded ‘Thou shalt not kill,’ and in the sight of all of human history, every person always has an inviolable dignity, to be respected and upheld,” Pope Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square. “I renew my appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a negotiated diplomatic solution, fully respecting international humanitarian law.”

The Pope also invited the pilgrims to “join in my heartfelt prayer that a dawn of peace and justice may soon arise.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!