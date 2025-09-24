Catholic World News

Texas governor signs ban on mail-order abortion drugs

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new Texas law that bans the manufacture and sale of abortion-inducing drugs in the nation’s second-most populous state, and also cracks down on out-of-state mail-order abortion drugs.

Drug-induced abortions account for 63% of abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

