Texas governor signs ban on mail-order abortion drugs

September 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new Texas law that bans the manufacture and sale of abortion-inducing drugs in the nation’s second-most populous state, and also cracks down on out-of-state mail-order abortion drugs.

Drug-induced abortions account for 63% of abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

