Vatican cardinal, Philippine bishops speak out against government corruption

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops are actively supporting the widespread anti-corruption protests in the Philippines.

“We felt called to stand alongside vulnerable people, those who have been betrayed, and those deprived of their fundamental rights,” said Bishop Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan. Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan said that “we need a revolt not just against a corrupt system, but a revolt against the corrupt hearts and souls within us that allow the corrupt to thrive.”

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, traveled to his former Archdiocese of Manila and said that government officials “are not owners of the nation’s wealth, but administrators who must manage public funds honestly and responsibly.”

