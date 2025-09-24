Catholic World News

Participants in US Catholic-Muslim dialogue reflect on ecology

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the National Catholic-Muslim Dialogue reflected on ecology during a recent two-day meeting at the Catholic University of America. Members of the dialogue discussed Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’s 2015 encyclical on care for our common home, and Al Mizan, a recent Muslim statement on ecology.

The dialogue “strives to foster greater understanding, mutual esteem, lasting friendship and cooperation for the promotion of greater solidarity with the human family,” said Auxiliary Bishop Elias Lorenzo, OSB, of Newark, the dialogue’s co-chairman. Imam Kareem Irfan, the other co-chairman, said that the meeting took place amid “urgent concerns—not just for the environmental crisis confronting the world, and the distressing realities in the Holy Land—but also given the polarized viewpoints and lines of division fracturing our nation.”

