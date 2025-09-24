Catholic World News

In address to brother bishops, leading Italian prelate emphasizes need for peace

September 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on CEI (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing his confrères, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, emphasized the need for peace.

“Peace is not a utopia for the naïve, but is the vocation of Italy, of Europe, and of every human society worthy of the name,” Cardinal Zuppi said at the opening of a three-day meeting of leaders of the episcopal conference. “Educating for peace today means forming people who know how to get out of the walls of polarization, who understand that Christianity asks for fidelity to the commandment of love. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!