L’Osservatore Romano rues toll of world’s forgotten wars

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “Una vittima ogni due minuti e 123 milioni di persone in fuga” [One victim every two minutes and 123 million people in flight], the Vatican newspaper, in the most prominent front-page article in its September 23 edition, rued the toll of the world’s “forgotten wars.”

Giada Aquilino cited statistics from the Italian charity COOPI as she reported that “the world has witnessed a dramatic increase in armed crises, which has led to an equally drastic increase in humanitarian needs.”

“Over 300 million people worldwide are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection,” she added.

