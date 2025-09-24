Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper welcomes Italian youth protests against Gaza war

September 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page op-ed in the Vatican newspaper’s September 23 edition, Father Elia Carria welcomed youth participation in Italian protests against the war in Gaza.

“I believe we should not give victory to those violent perpetrators who tainted the peaceful demonstrations of so many,” wrote Father Carria, a theology professor and priest of the Archdiocese of Florence. “These young people, peacefully pouring into the squares and streets, have attempted to take seriously a need for justice and peace that they feel is their own.”

Father Carrai called on adults to “free ourselves from the petty clichés used to describe the younger generations, revealing instead the real question: are we adults willing to truly look at and reckon with the desire for justice and goodness that these young people experience?”

