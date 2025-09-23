Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch: ‘never seen a moment so dark’

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, says that “in 35 years, I’ve never seen a moment so dark” in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Pizzaballa made the grim observation in a video message to a peace vigil organized by the Sant’Egidio community in Rome on September 22. He said that Christians should be prepared to help rebuild a community that has become dominated by “extremists on both sides.” He said:

When the language of force fails, when this entire structure of violence collapses, we must be ready — to bring the strength of meekness so that all may inherit, in beauty and love, the land God has given us.

