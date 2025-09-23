Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch: ‘never seen a moment so dark’

September 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem, says that “in 35 years, I’ve never seen a moment so dark” in the Holy Land.

Cardinal Pizzaballa made the grim observation in a video message to a peace vigil organized by the Sant’Egidio community in Rome on September 22. He said that Christians should be prepared to help rebuild a community that has become dominated by “extremists on both sides.” He said:

When the language of force fails, when this entire structure of violence collapses, we must be ready — to bring the strength of meekness so that all may inherit, in beauty and love, the land God has given us.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

