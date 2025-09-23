Catholic World News

WCC announces peace week, calls for Israeli accountability

September 23, 2025

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: Announcing its 2025 World Week for Peace in Palestine and Israel, the World Council of Churches (WCC) called for accountability for Israel.

The World Council of Churches stated that the word “apartheid” is “the accurate way of describing the current actions of the Israeli Government in Gaza and the West Bank.” The WCC also urged “states, churches, and international institutions to impose consequences for violations of international law, including targeted sanctions, divestment, and arms embargoes.”

350 Protestant and Orthodox communities are members of the World Council of Churches, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Pope Francis made an ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva in 2018 for the WCC’s 70th anniversary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!