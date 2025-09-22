Catholic World News

Leo XIV denounces violence, forced exile in Gaza

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his September 21 Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV discussed the situation in Gaza.

“I address, first of all, the representatives of various Catholic associations engaged in works of solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip,” Pope Leo said. “Dear friends, I appreciate your initiative and many others throughout the Church that express closeness to our brothers and sisters who are suffering in that tormented land.”

“Together with you and with the Pastors of the Churches in the Holy Land, I repeat: there is no future based on violence, forced exile, or revenge,” the Pope added. “The people need peace; those who truly love them work for peace.”

The Pope’s denunciation of forced exile follows an Israeli evacuation order to the 1 million residents of Gaza City, as well as a proposal to relocate Gaza’s population.

