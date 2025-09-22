Catholic World News

Franciscan official rues 3 years without school for Gaza’s children

September 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM, the director of the schools of the Custody of the Holy Land, said that “the third year without school has begun in Gaza.”

Noting that all schools in Gaza have been destroyed, Father Faltas said that Gaza’s children “have been denied the most basic rights of childhood: physical and mental development, play, education, dreams, a future.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!