Franciscan official rues 3 years without school for Gaza’s children

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ibrahim Faltas, OFM, the director of the schools of the Custody of the Holy Land, said that “the third year without school has begun in Gaza.”

Noting that all schools in Gaza have been destroyed, Father Faltas said that Gaza’s children “have been denied the most basic rights of childhood: physical and mental development, play, education, dreams, a future.”

