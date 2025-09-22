Catholic World News

Pope Leo: May families be a sign of hope and spread the light of Christ

September 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV reflected on the themes of jubilee, hope, and family as he received participants in a meeting organized by the Episcopal Conference of Latin America (CELAM), the Pontifical Academy for Life, and the John Paul II Institute.

“May families,” Pope Leo said in his September 19 address, be a “silent song of hope, capable of spreading the light of Christ with their lives.”

The Holy Family of Nazareth, the Pope added, is “the perfect model that God offers in response to the desperate cry for help of so many families. As we imitate it, our homes will be living torches of God’s light.”

The Pontiff delivered his address in Spanish; the Vatican has not yet published an English translation.

