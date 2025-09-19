Catholic World News

Irish Catholic columnists receive ‘anthrax’ threat

September 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Dublin are examining a package of white powder that was delivered to the offices of the Iona Institute with a note that began “Happy Anthrax.”

The note was addressed to David Quinn, the founder of the Iona Institute and a columnist for the Independent, and Breda O’Brien, who writes for the Irish Times. Both are known for advancing Catholic viewpoints, and Quinn said, of whoever delivered the package: “I’d be amazed if it’s not somebody with a big dislike of the Church.”

The Iona Institute is dedicated to “the advancement and promotion of the Christian religion, its social and moral values.”

Police have not yet identified the white powder, but do not believe it is actually anthrax, a deadly poison.

