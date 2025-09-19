Catholic World News

Nuclear arms buildup an ‘affront to humanity,’ says Vatican diplomat

September 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Msgr. Daniel Pacho, the Vatican undersecretary for multilateral affairs, said that military expenditures—and in particular, expenditures on nuclear weapons—are “an affront to humanity as a whole.”

The Vatican representative said that the duty of world leaders to halt the proliferation of nuclear arms “is to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons, Msgr. Pacho said, “is particularly evident in the current era, when the incongruity of allocating valuable resources to developing and accumulating nuclear weapons is starkly contrasted with the fact that so many people on this planet are struggling to survive.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!