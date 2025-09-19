Catholic World News

Terrorists kill 22 after baptism in Niger

September 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen shot and killed 22 people who had been attending a Baptism in a village in western Niger on September 19, the BBC reports.

Details of the attack are unclear. The terrorists arrived on motorcycles, at a village in the Tillaberi region of Niger, which borders Mali and Burkina Faso. All three countries have been besieged by Islamic jihadists.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

