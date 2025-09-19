Catholic World News

Terrorists kill 22 after baptism in Niger

September 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen shot and killed 22 people who had been attending a Baptism in a village in western Niger on September 19, the BBC reports.

Details of the attack are unclear. The terrorists arrived on motorcycles, at a village in the Tillaberi region of Niger, which borders Mali and Burkina Faso. All three countries have been besieged by Islamic jihadists.

