Catholic World News

Pontiff urges leading Mexican bishops to walk in communion with one another

September 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on @IglesiaMexico

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received the leaders of the Mexican Episcopal Conference on September 18 and urged them to walk in communion with one another.

The prelates “shared with the Holy Father the hopes and sorrows of our Church in Mexico,” the episcopal conference tweeted. “He shared with us a word of encouragement, solidarity, and hope, and urged us to walk in communion, as a single Church called by Christ to build peace and to bear witness to the hope that God grants especially through young people and families.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!