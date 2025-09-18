Catholic World News

Armenian Patriarch meets with Pope Leo, invites him to visit nation

September 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A delegation from the Armenian Apostolic Church, led by Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, met with Pope Leo XIV and officials of the Roman Curia.

An official of the Armenian Apostolic Church told Vatican News that the September 16 papal audience took place in “a fraternal and cordial atmosphere, during which various ecclesial issues were discussed, and the Armenian Patriarch emphasized the fate of the Armenians of Artsakh,” an Armenian enclave in largely Muslim Azerbaijan. Patriarch Karekin also invited Pope Leo to visit Armenia.

The Armenian Apostolic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). Karekin II, now 74, has led the church since 1999.

