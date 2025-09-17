Catholic World News

Exodus continues among Austrian Catholics

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Official statistics show that 71,531 Austrian Catholics left the Church in 2024, dropping the country’s Catholic population to 4.56 million.

Although the number of departures was down from the previous year’s total (85,163), the Austrian Church also recorded substantial declines in the number of baptisms and church weddings.

