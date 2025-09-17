Catholic World News

China tightly restricts online religious activities

September 17, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has issued new regulations that tightly restrict online religious activities.

The rules, formally issued on September 15, ban online fundraising, religious education for children, streaming of liturgical celebrations, and “collusion with overseas forces.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!