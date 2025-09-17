Catholic World News

Pope encourages Latin American prelates to promote Church’s prophetic, missionary renewal

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received the leading prelates of the Episcopal Conference of Latin America (CELAM) on September 15.

The prelates updated Pope Leo on CELAM’s activities, including its implementation of the synod on synodality.

At the conclusion of the audience, the Pope “invited CELAM to continue promoting the renewal of the Church from its prophetic and missionary role, as ‘it has always done throughout its 70 years,’ [and] to know how to read the signs of the times,” according to CELAM.

