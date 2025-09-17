Catholic World News

Emphasizing bishops, Pope notes 60th anniversary of Synod of Bishops

September 17, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his recent Sunday Angelus address, Pope Leo XIV noted that September 15 is “the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Synod of Bishops, a prophetic intuition desired by Saint Paul VI so that bishops might increase and improve their exercise of communion with the Successor of Peter.”

“It is my hope that this anniversary will inspire a renewed commitment to the unity and mission of the Church,” Pope Leo continued.

In Pope Francis’s 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia (Praedicate Evangelium), the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops was quietly renamed the General Secretariat of the Synod (Art. 33), without reference to bishops. In twice referring to bishops in marking the synod’s anniversary, Pope Leo could be signaling a desire to guide the synod back to Pope St. Paul VI’s original vision for it.

