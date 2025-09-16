Catholic World News

Vatican confirms Pope’s prayers for Charlie Kirk, family

September 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV spoke of his prayers for Charlie Kirk and his family during a meeting on Saturday with the new US ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch.

Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, said that in the same meeting with the American envoy the Pontiff “spoke of the need to refrain from rhetoric and instrumentalization that lead to polarization rather than dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.