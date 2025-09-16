Catholic World News

Vatican confirms Pope’s prayers for Charlie Kirk, family

September 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV spoke of his prayers for Charlie Kirk and his family during a meeting on Saturday with the new US ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch.

Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, said that in the same meeting with the American envoy the Pontiff “spoke of the need to refrain from rhetoric and instrumentalization that lead to polarization rather than dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

  • Posted by: feedback - Sep. 16, 2025 12:40 PM ET USA

    I hope and pray that Leo would not turn to be a political Pope. If he just openly met with James Martin and accepted gay "pilgrimage" to St Peter's Basilica, he could have addressed directly a few words of consolation to Charlie Kirk's grieving family who are Catholic. It would be perfectly non-political and expected from a Catholic Pope.

Wed17 September
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop & Doctor; Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin & Doctor; Ember Wednesday

Image for Wednesday of the Twenty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop & Doctor; Saint Hildegard of Bingen, Virgin & Doctor; Ember Wednesday

Today the Church celebrates two Optional Memorials: St. Robert Bellarmine, Bishop and Doctor (1542-1621) was born in Montepulciano, Italy, and died in Rome. The son of noble parents, he entered the Society of Jesus, finishing his theological studies at Louvain, Belgium. His services to the Church…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: