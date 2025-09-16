Vatican confirms Pope’s prayers for Charlie Kirk, family
September 16, 2025
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV spoke of his prayers for Charlie Kirk and his family during a meeting on Saturday with the new US ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch.
Matteo Bruni, the Vatican spokesman, said that in the same meeting with the American envoy the Pontiff “spoke of the need to refrain from rhetoric and instrumentalization that lead to polarization rather than dialogue.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Sep. 16, 2025 12:40 PM ET USA
I hope and pray that Leo would not turn to be a political Pope. If he just openly met with James Martin and accepted gay "pilgrimage" to St Peter's Basilica, he could have addressed directly a few words of consolation to Charlie Kirk's grieving family who are Catholic. It would be perfectly non-political and expected from a Catholic Pope.