Catholic World News

USCCB heightens mental health engagement

September 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced that it is “amplifying local engagement on mental health.”

“As pastors, we want to emphasize this point to anyone who is suffering from mental illness or facing mental health challenges: nobody and nothing can alter or diminish your God-given dignity,” said Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Bishop Robert Barron. “You are a beloved child of God, a God of healing and hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!