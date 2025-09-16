Catholic World News

Holy See, Vietnam express satisfaction at progress of relations

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See and Vietnam expressed “satisfaction with the progress in their bilateral relations” since last year, according to a statement issued by participants in the 12th meeting of the Viet Nam – Holy See Joint Working Group.

The group is co-chaired by Msgr. Mirosław Wachowski, the Holy See’s undersecretary for relations with states, and Le Thi Thu Hang, Vietnam’s deputy minister of foreign affairs. Pope Leo XIV received participants in the group on September 13.

Nhan Dan, the newspaper of Vietnam’s Communist party, also reported on the meeting, with the headline, “Viet Nam, Holy See bolster ties at 12th meeting of joint working group.”

