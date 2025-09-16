Catholic World News

Holy Land bishops open theological institute in Nazareth

September 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, presided at the opening ceremony of the Annunciation Theological Institute in Nazareth.

“We discussed this initiative with the Catholic bishops’ council and concluded the need for a theological center that serves the faithful—especially adults—since what we receive as children is not enough,” he said. “We need to deepen our understanding of our faith. The more we delve into the Church and the faith, the deeper it becomes within our hearts.”

