Catholic World News

Brazilian prelate decries ‘unacceptable’ US tariffs

September 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The vice-president of the Brazilian bishops’ conference has denounced heavy tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump as “unacceptable,” saying that they are an effort to influence Brazil’s internal politics.

Archbishop Paulo Jackson de Sousa said that the Trump tariffs were imposed in a bid to secure the acquittal of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted on September 11 of attempting a coup. The archbishop said that his country had weathered the crisis—“more so than in the ‘biggest democracy in the world,’ as the USA likes to call itself.”

Archbishop Jackson said: “It is unacceptable for one country to try and exert pressure on another, especially using methods such as tariffs.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!