Pope hails Lampedusa’s hospitality to migrants, calls for ‘culture of reconcilation’

September 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the faithful of Lampedusa, Pope Leo XIV praised the islanders’ hospitality to migrants and recalled Pope Francis’s 2013 apostolic journey there.

“Just as Pope Francis opposed the globalization of indifference with the culture of encounter, so today I would like for us, together, to begin to oppose the globalization of powerlessness with a culture of reconciliation,” Pope Leo said. “Today we must meet each other by healing our wounds, forgiving each other for the evil we have done and also that we have not done, but whose effects we bear.”

“So much fear, so many prejudices, so many great walls, even invisible ones, that are between us and between our peoples, as consequences of a wounded history,” the Pope continued, adding:

Evil is handed down from one generation to another, from one community to another. But good is also transmitted, and it knows that it is stronger! To practice it, to put it back into circulation, we must become experts in reconciliation.

