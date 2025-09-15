Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to widespread child malnutrition in Afghanistan

September 15, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent article in its September 11 edition to children’s malnutrition in Afghanistan.

In an article with the headline “Nemmeno la forza per piangere” [Not even the strength to cry], Sara Costantini reported that “there are children who no longer cry because malnutrition has made them too weak even to ask for help. This is the most silent wound in Afghanistan.”

“Nearly five million children, equal to 20 % of children in Afghanistan, face ‘crisis’ or ‘emergency’ levels of food shortages,” she added. “For them, every day is an invisible struggle to stay alive. If concrete help doesn’t reach them, Afghanistan risks losing its most fragile and precious asset: the future of its children.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!