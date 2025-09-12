Catholic World News

Spanish bishop threatens resignation in dispute over control of shrine

September 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Angel Pérez Pueyo of Barbastro, Spain, has threatened to resign if the Vatican does not support his claim to control of the administration of the shrine of Our Lady of Torreciudad.

The shrine has been administered by Opus Dei, whose leaders have declined to relinquish control to the bishop unless instructed to do so by the Vatican.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!