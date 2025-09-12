Catholic World News

Pope meets new leader of commission on abuse

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on September 12 with Archbishop Thibault Verny of Chambery, the new president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

Archbishop Verny—who was named in July to succeed Cardinal Sean O’Malley as head of the abuse commission—presented the Pontiff with the group’s 2nd annual report on policies and procedures to prevent abuse. This was the archbishop’s first official meeting with the Pontiff in his capacity as president of the commission.

