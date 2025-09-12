Catholic World News

Nigerian jihadists attack Benin village, ‘constantly threaten’ Catholics, bishop says

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Nigerian jihadists spread terror in a village in neighboring Benin, where they “attacked the police station, looted houses, stole motorcycles and cars,” and abducted six people,” said Bishop Martin Adjou Moumouni of N’Dali.

“Nigerian jihadists have long been spreading terror in our diocese, especially in rural areas,” said the bishop. “They constantly threaten to prevent the proclamation of the Gospel.” The prelate added, “We were forced to suspend pastoral activities in the villages, and even in the city, I asked the priests of my diocese to hold services only during daylight hours.”

Benin, a West African nation of 14.7 million (map), is 45% Christian (25% Catholic), 30% Muslim, and 25% ethnic religionist.

