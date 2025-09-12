Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper warns that Russian, Israeli incursions are bringing world to the abyss

September 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent article in its September 11 edition, the second-ranking official at L’Osservatore Romano warned that Russia’s incursion into Poland’s airspace “is so significant” that it recalls “the outbreak of the First World War.”

In his article, “Il crinale verso il baratro” [The precipice of the abyss], Gaetano Vallini quoted Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s statement that “we are moving on a precipice where, even unintentionally, we can slip into an abyss of uncontrolled violence.” Vallini also quoted Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who said that “this situation brings us all closer to open conflict, closer than at any time since the Second World War.”

“But it is not just this conflict that is alarming,” added Vallini. “From Gaza, the fronts of the war are dangerously extending. Israel continues to strike far away in other countries, violating international law, as denounced by many foreign ministries, which, however, have limited their scope to an embarrassed condemnation.”

