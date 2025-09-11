Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople explains ‘primacy of service’

September 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on YouTube (French)

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople spoke about his primacy in the Orthodox world as “a primacy of service and not of authority,” in a French television interview.

The Ecumenical Patriarch explained:

: It is a fact that the Patriarch of Constantinople enjoys certain privileges that other primates do not have. From this point of view, he is first without equals. These privileges belong only to the Ecumenical Patriarch and neither my predecessors nor I have ever used them to impose our will and our opinion on other Churches. But we have used these privileges to help other Churches in their daily life, especially when they encountered difficulties.

In the same interview the Orthodox prelate said that he had “no intention” of reversing his decision to grant autocephaly (self-government) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!