Catholic World News

Seek what is beyond measure, Pope urges, quoting St. Augustine

September 11, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 12th Latin American Congress on Science and Religion, Pope Leo XIV said that science and philosophy should look for ways to “rise above all things that can be measured, in order to behold the measure beyond measure.” The Pontiff was quoting from his beloved St. Augustine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Thu11 September
Ordinary Time

Thursday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Thursday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology commemorates the martyrs Saints Protus and Hyacinth (d. 257). They were Romans by birth, brothers and servants in the house of St. Basilla. They were burned alive around 257, during the persecution of Valerian and Gallian. St. Hyacinth is unique among Roman martyrs in that his…

Learn more about this day.

September Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: