Seek what is beyond measure, Pope urges, quoting St. Augustine

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 12th Latin American Congress on Science and Religion, Pope Leo XIV said that science and philosophy should look for ways to “rise above all things that can be measured, in order to behold the measure beyond measure.” The Pontiff was quoting from his beloved St. Augustine.

