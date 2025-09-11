Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop: A decade after the Islamic State, we lift high the cross

September 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A decade after the Islamic State ruled much of northern Iraq, Catholics and other Christians in Erbil are celebrating a five-day festival of the cross, ahead of the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

“A decade ago, Daesh [the Islamic State] sought to erase Christianity from this land,” said Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Bashar Warda. “Today, the very same communities will raise the Cross high in public squares, in churches, and in joyful processions. What once was meant to be silenced has become a proclamation: faith has survived, and hope is stronger than death.”

