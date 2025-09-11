Catholic World News

L’Osservatore Romano analysis: media, politicians overemphasize divisions in American society

September 11, 2025

L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The media and politicians overemphasize divisions in American society, according to an analysis published in the September 10 edition of the Vatican newspaper.

In her article, “Nel cuore dell’America divisa” [In the heart of divided America], Amber Lapp of the Institute for Family Studies asked, “In a nation that perceives itself as increasingly divided, is there an exhausted majority, a majority of citizens who aren’t all that different from one another, as politicians and the media often portray them, leading them to believe they are?”

“Certainly, in a nation as large as the United States, regional and cultural differences exist, but not all of these differences are as significant as they currently appear,” she said. “My concern is that they are exacerbated and entrenched by what we read and observe, and by how we see our leaders act.”

“At the root of polarization is this fundamental human need for belonging, for love,” she added.

