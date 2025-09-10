Catholic World News

Heed Christ’s last cry from the Cross, Pope tells audience

September 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “On the cross, Jesus does not die in silence,” Pope Leo XIV reminded those in attendance at this regular weekly public audience. He cited the Gospel of St. Mark (15:37): “Jesus uttered a loud cry, and breathed his last.”

That cry, the Pope said, expressed “everything: pain, abandonment, faith, offering.” To cry, he said, is not a sign of weakness but “a profound act of humanity.”

The Pontiff went on to say:

To cry out therefore becomes a spiritual gesture. It is not only the first act of our birth, when we come into the world crying: it is also a way of staying alive. One cries when one suffers, but also when one loves, one calls, one invokes. To cry out is saying who we are, that we do not want to fade away in silence, that we still have something to offer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!