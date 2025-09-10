Catholic World News

‘There can be no true peace without climate justice,’ Catholic organizations emphasize

September 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on CIDSE

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis (the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies), CIDSE (Coopération Internationale pour le Développement et la Solidarité) and Pax Christi International issued a joint statement, “Pilgrims of Hope for a Just and Peaceful World,” ahead of COP 30, the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference.

“We unite our voices,” the organizations said, “to affirm a simple yet urgent truth: there can be no true peace without climate justice, and no climate justice without peace. The interwoven crises of ecological collapse, a fragmenting global order and unrelenting extreme poverty are not parallel problems—they are entangled threads of a shared global threat.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!