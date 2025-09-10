Catholic World News

Image of Our Lady of Luján blessed in Vatican Gardens

September 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An image of Our Lady of Luján, patroness of Argentina, was unveiled and blessed in the Vatican Gardens on September 9.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, was the most prominent Vatican official at the ceremony; Pope Leo was at Castel Gandolfo for much of the day.

