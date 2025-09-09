Catholic World News

New Orleans archdiocese accepts $230-million bankruptcy settlement

September 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay $230 million to settle the claims of sex-abuse victims, in a bid to emerge from bankruptcy.

The settlement proposal requires the approval of a federal bankruptcy court and a vote of abuse claimants.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!