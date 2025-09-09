Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal hails martyr of Communism as ‘conscience of Romanians’

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, traveled to Romania to pay tribute to Blessed Iuliu Hossu, an Eastern Catholic prelate who died as a martyr in 1970, under the Communist regime.

“Pope Francis himself who wanted me to be present at this solemn moment,” Cardinal Gugerotti said at a commemorative event at the National Opera in Cluj, Romania. Blessed Hossu, he added, “represents the conscience of Romanians.”

“Conscience is a most precious value, spoken of very little today, which can be divided, cut, even sold,” the prelate continued. “But for this man it was not so ... He said NO! He said NO to falsehood and YES to truth.”

