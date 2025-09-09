Catholic World News

Bishop Oster, critic of German Synodal Way, has ‘encouraging’ audience with Pope Leo

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On September 8, Pope Leo XIV received Bishop Stefan Oster of Passau, a critic of the German bishops’ Synodal Way (2023, 2024).

Pope Leo “patiently took time to talk to me about the challenging situation of the Church in Germany as a whole, and he also wanted to learn a little more about the Church of Passau,” the prelate said. “It was a fraternal and encouraging conversation for me. I am very grateful for this Pope, who is a good listener, who asks questions and goes into depth.”

On September 4, Pope Leo held a similar audience with Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg, the president of the German Bishops’ Conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

