Pontiff, Cardinal Grech discuss synod’s implementation phase

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the General Secretariat of the Synod, in a September 8 audience.

Pope Leo and Cardinal Grech discussed “several topics related to the implementation phase of the Synod,” the General Secretariat tweeted after the meeting.

The three-year synod on synodality concluded in October 2024, after which Pope Francis established an implementation phase that will conclude with an ecclesial assembly in October 2028.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

