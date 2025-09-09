Catholic World News

Pontiff, Cardinal Grech discuss synod’s implementation phase

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the General Secretariat of the Synod, in a September 8 audience.

Pope Leo and Cardinal Grech discussed “several topics related to the implementation phase of the Synod,” the General Secretariat tweeted after the meeting.

The three-year synod on synodality concluded in October 2024, after which Pope Francis established an implementation phase that will conclude with an ecclesial assembly in October 2028.

