Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for continued Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation

September 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, called for continued efforts at Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation despite efforts by some politicians to “reopen those wounds and pit the nations against each other.”

“Pope John Paul II is the father, inspirer, and patron in heaven of Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation,” the Major Archbishop said. “He said that for a united Europe, it is necessary to heal the wounds of nations that have fought each other.”

