Archbishop Broglio calls for prayer for peace, condemns expansion of Israeli settlements

September 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops asked “people across our country to join the Holy Father in prayer for genuine peace in the Holy Land.”

“All people of goodwill must actively pursue a peace that will ensure the massacre of October 7th and the subsequent destruction and suffering that followed in Gaza will never occur again,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio. “It must also include ending the expansion of settlements and ideas of forced deportation.”

“The Palestinian People have a right to autonomy,” the prelate said. Peace, he added, “begins with an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the restoration of life-saving aid.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

