Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat rues resurgence of aggressive nuclear rhetoric

September 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, a leading Vatican diplomat lamented the “resurgence of aggressive nuclear rhetoric, the development of increasingly destructive weapons and a significant rise in military expenditure.”

“The pursuit of a world free of nuclear weapons is not only a matter of strategic and vital necessity, but also a profound moral responsibility,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “This endeavor requires a renewed commitment to multilateral dialogue and the resolute implementation of disarmament treaties, as well as concrete support for communities that continue to suffer from the long-term consequences of nuclear testing and armament.”

Archbishop Caccia reiterated the Holy See’s support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!