EWTN News president meets with Pontiff

September 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Archbishop Nelson Perez of Philadelphia and Montse Alvarado, president of EWTN News, in a September 6 audience.

The Vatican did not offer details about the conversation, and neither Archbishop Perez nor Alvarado discussed the audience on their X accounts.

The audience came six days after a similar private audience with Father James Martin, SJ, and four years after Pope Francis lashed out at EWTN, characterizing it as “the work of the devil.”

